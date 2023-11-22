EC issues show-cause notice to Rajasthan Congress over alleged political ads 'camouflaged' as news reports

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC EC sends show cause notice to Rajasthan Congress

Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday landed in trouble after the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to the ruling party in the election-bound state. The EC notice was issued for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as news reports.

The poll body asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday.

"...in the interim, refrain from utilising this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party's complaint in March, violates the spirit of the Representation of the People Act and the model code of conduct...," the notice read.

The action came after the BJP moved the EC against the Congress advertisements.

BJP moves EC against Rahul Gandhi

In another development, the BJP on Wednesday approached the EC seeking action against Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader's 'panauti' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Gandhi and demanded an apology from the Congress leader for making objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister. The BJP termed Gandhi's remark as "shameful and disgraceful" and said that they would make this a serious issue if he didn't apologise.

Rajasthan will vote on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)

