National Herald case: Kharge slams PM Modi on ED's attachment, says Congress will not be scared of BJP

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s attachment of properties worth Rs 751.9 crore in the National Herald case, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his party will not be scared of the BJP. Congress will fight the BJP out, he asserted.

While addressing a poll rally at Alampur in poll-bound Telangana, the Congress president targeted PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ED's action, saying they (Centre) want to close down a newspaper that was started by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"I feel sad today. My party's paper, which was started by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, National Herald...our three papers, Modi yesterday seized the property of the Congress. That property was not of any individual. Pandit Nehru brought out that paper for the freedom struggle and to create awareness among the people. It became the voice of freedom fighters," he said.

Congress is hoping to wrest power from BRS in Telangana.

Kharge said, "Modi and Shah thought of closing such a newspaper which was the voice of the people. Their thinking was that if Nehru ji's paper National Herald is closed, then the people in Telangana will fear and vote for the BJP and KCR."

Will fight till the end: Congress

Kharge asserted If they (the Centre) think that the Congress will be scared due to the attachment, it is wrong and the Congress will never be scared and it will fight "till the end".

The Congress was not afraid of the British and got independence for the country and will it be scared of the BJP, he added.

The ED said on Tuesday that it has attached immovable assets and equity shares worth about Rs 752 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against the National Herald newspaper and companies linked to it.

(With PTI inputs)

