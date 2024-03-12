Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Congress announces candidates for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Vaibhav Gehlot, Rahul Kaswan fielded

Congress announces candidates for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Vaibhav Gehlot, Rahul Kaswan fielded

Congress on Tuesday announced a total of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party also named ten candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The list also included 12 names for Assam.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jaipur Updated on: March 12, 2024 21:48 IST
From Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his son
Image Source : X From Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his son Vaibhav Gehlot

The Congress on Tuesday announced names of 10 candidates from Rajasthan including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav. MP Rahul Kaswan, who recently joined the Congress leaving the BJP, got ticket from Churu.

Vaibhav Gehlot, who had contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Jodhpur seat in 2019 against present Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, got ticket from Jalore.

The list comprises names of three sitting MLAs, including Lalit Yadav from Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Harish Meena from Tonk Lok Sabha seat and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat.

  • Govind Meghwal from Bikaner
  • Rahul Kaswan from Churu
  • Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore
  • Lalit Yadav from Alwar
  • Harish Meena from Tonk
  • Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu
  • Karan Singh Uchiyarda from Jodhpur
  • Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur
  • Udailal Anjana from Chittorgarh
  • Tarachand Meena from Udaipur

Among the new face in the list is Karan Singh Uchiyarda, who is presently party's state general secretary, and Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur.

Lalit Yadav is the Congress' sitting MLA from Mundawar, Harish Meena from Deoli-Uniara and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu assembly seat.

Harish Meena had earlier represented Dausa Lok Sabha seat while Udailal Anjana, who was a minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot's government and represented the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat, has been fielded from the same seat. 

Anjana had contested the 2023 assembly polls from the Nimbahera seat unsuccessfully.

Govind Meghwal, who was also a former minister in the previous Congress government in the state, has been fielded from Bikaner.

Former IAS officer Tarachand Meena has been given a ticket from the Udaipur Lok Sabha seat.

The party has fielded new faces on all 10 seats. It is the first list of the candidates announced by the party for 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan.

On March 3, the BJP had announced the names of 15 candidates to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections: Congress releases second list of 43 candidates, fields Nakul Nath, Gaurav Gogoi

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement