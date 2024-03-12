Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress releases second list of 43 candidates, fields Nakul Nath, Gaurav Gogoi

In its first list, Congress released the names of 39 candidates including Rahul Gandhi, who has been fielded from Kerala's Wayanad. Lok Sabha elections are due in few weeks and the polling schedule is expected to be announced in the next 3-4 days.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 18:51 IST
The Congress on Tuesday released its second of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Key leaders who have figured in the 'Grand Old Party' second list are Nakul Nath (son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) from Chhindwara, Vaibhav Gehlot (son of ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot) from Jalore, Pradeep Tamta from Almora, Rahul Kaswan from Churu, Gaurav Gogoi.

Both Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot have changed their seats.

Congress gave 76.7 per cent of tickets in its second list to candidates from SC, ST, and OBC categories. The next Central Election Committee meeting of the party will take place on March 15.

In the second list, Congress announced candidates from five states and one Union Territory. From Assam, the party declared 12 candidates, Gujarat 7, Madhya Pradesh 10, Rajasthan 10, Uttarakhand 3, and one from Daman and Diu. 

Congress releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Congress releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

ASLO READ | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Vaibhav Gehlot to Phool Singh Baraiya, check state-wise list of Congress candidates

