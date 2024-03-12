Lok Sabha Elections: Congress releases second list of 43 candidates, fields Nakul Nath, Gaurav Gogoi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Congress on Tuesday released its second of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Key leaders who have figured in the 'Grand Old Party' second list are Nakul Nath (son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) from Chhindwara, Vaibhav Gehlot (son of ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot) from Jalore, Pradeep Tamta from Almora, Rahul Kaswan from Churu, Gaurav Gogoi.

Both Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot have changed their seats.

Congress gave 76.7 per cent of tickets in its second list to candidates from SC, ST, and OBC categories. The next Central Election Committee meeting of the party will take place on March 15.

In the second list, Congress announced candidates from five states and one Union Territory. From Assam, the party declared 12 candidates, Gujarat 7, Madhya Pradesh 10, Rajasthan 10, Uttarakhand 3, and one from Daman and Diu.

