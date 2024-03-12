Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Vaibhav Gehlot to Phool Singh Baraiya, check state-wise list of Congress candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vaibhav Gehlot is the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress party has revealed its state-wise list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With a focus on strategic placements and potential strongholds, the party aims to field candidates who can effectively represent their constituencies and contribute to its electoral prospects.

Key candidates and seat changes

Pradeep Tamta: Almora

Vaibhav Gehlot: Jalore

Rahul Kaswan: Churu

Image Source : INDIA TVState-wise list of Congress candidates

Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot: Notably, both Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot have opted for seat changes in this election cycle, indicating a strategic realignment of resources and priorities within the party.