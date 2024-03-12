Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Vaibhav Gehlot to Phool Singh Baraiya, check state-wise list of Congress candidates

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
The announcement of these candidates marked a significant step forward in the Congress party's election strategy, as it prepares to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with a carefully curated list of candidates across various states.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 18:39 IST
Vaibhav Gehlot
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vaibhav Gehlot is the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress party has revealed its state-wise list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With a focus on strategic placements and potential strongholds, the party aims to field candidates who can effectively represent their constituencies and contribute to its electoral prospects.

Key candidates and seat changes

  • Pradeep Tamta: Almora
  • Vaibhav Gehlot: Jalore
  • Rahul Kaswan: Churu

India Tv - Congress

Image Source : INDIA TVState-wise list of Congress candidates

Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot: Notably, both Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot have opted for seat changes in this election cycle, indicating a strategic realignment of resources and priorities within the party.

 

