Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Vaibhav Gehlot to Phool Singh Baraiya, check state-wise list of Congress candidates

The Congress party has revealed its state-wise list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With a focus on strategic placements and potential strongholds, the party aims to field candidates who can effectively represent their constituencies and contribute to its electoral prospects.
Key candidates and seat changes
- Pradeep Tamta: Almora
- Vaibhav Gehlot: Jalore
- Rahul Kaswan: Churu
Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot: Notably, both Gaurav Gogoi and Vaibhav Gehlot have opted for seat changes in this election cycle, indicating a strategic realignment of resources and priorities within the party.