IAF Chetak helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan, no VIP onboard

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chetak helicopter

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Chetak helicopter, en route to Jaipur, made a safe precautionary landing in the Didwana village in Rajasthan at 10:35 am on Friday (March 1) due to engine chip warning light, officials said.

However, according to the Army officials, no very important person (VIP) was present in the chopper during the incident.

Image Source : ANIChopper

The Chetak helicopter was provided with necessary technical assistance and moved to its destination thereafter.

Earlier, a Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy met with a ground accident at the runway of INS Garuda, Kochi, officials said, adding that a navy sailor lost his life in the incident.

According to officials of the Indian Navy, the helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks.

(With ANI inputs)