Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. IAF Chetak helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan, no VIP onboard

IAF Chetak helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan, no VIP onboard

The incident took place when the chopper was nearly 100 km away from Jaipur. No VIP was present in the chopper during the time of the incident.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Didwana Published on: March 01, 2024 18:21 IST
Chetak emergency landing, IAF chopper emergency landing, Army chopper emergency landing, Rajasthan
Image Source : ANI Chetak helicopter

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Chetak helicopter, en route to Jaipur, made a safe precautionary landing in the Didwana village in Rajasthan at 10:35 am on Friday (March 1) due to engine chip warning light, officials said.

However, according to the Army officials, no very important person (VIP) was present in the chopper during the incident.

India Tv - Chetak helicopter

Image Source : ANIChopper

The Chetak helicopter was provided with necessary technical assistance and moved to its destination thereafter.

Earlier, a Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy met with a ground accident at the runway of INS Garuda, Kochi, officials said, adding that a navy sailor lost his life in the incident.

According to officials of the Indian Navy, the helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement