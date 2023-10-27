Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav to skip ED summons, seeks time for October 30

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra's residence, in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will not be appearing before the probing agency today and has sought time for October 30. The summons have been issused in relation to a FEMA case.

Vaibhav Gehlot has written to the Enforcement Directorate seeking more time to appear before it.

Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took to X, formerly Twitter, and informed that his son Vaibhav was summoned by the ED in Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

Gehlot questioned the timing of ED summon to his son and searches at the premises of state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

The development has come ahead of the Assembly election in the state, due to be held on November 25 on all 200 seats.

The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Elections: Hanuman Beniwal announces alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Congress releases new list of 19 candidates, fields Narendra Budania against Rajendra Rathore