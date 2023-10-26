Rajasthan Elections: Hanuman Beniwal announces alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP

Follow us on Image Source : X Hanuman Beniwal with Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The political situation in the run-up to the Rajasthan Assembly elections is intensifying, as the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) have announced an alliance in the state. RLP chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and ASP's Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan confirmed this alliance during a joint press conference on Thursday.

"Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has formed an alliance with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. We will contest the elections together and are consistently addressing public interest issues. This alliance aims to meet the expectations of the people of Rajasthan and determine the state's future," said Beniwal in a post on X.

While speaking to the media, they mentioned that there was a need for a strong alternative in Rajasthan. "The youth are quite upset with the kind of environment prevailing in Rajasthan due to which the youth now want to see a picture of change. As a result, both will win many battles together in the 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan," they said.

Alliance will contest on all 200 seats

With the announcement of their alliance, the RLP and the Azad Samaj Party have made it clear that they will jointly contest on all 200 seats in Rajasthan. However, the specific number of seats they will contest in this alliance will be announced on October 29, which marks the foundation day of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

They have also issued a warning to Congress and BJP, stating that last time, eight million people did not vote for either of the major parties and this time, they can expect double the challenge.

On October 29, a massive rally will be organized at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur, and there will be indications about the candidates.

The political landscape can shift significantly with such alliances. Indeed, the impact of this alliance on the state's politics and the success of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the Azad Samaj Party on the 200 seats will be closely watched in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections and it will be interesting to see how this whether it changes the dynamics of the state's politics.

Rajasthan elections

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.