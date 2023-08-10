Ahead of elections, Rajasthan CM announces 6% additional reservation to most backward castes among OBCs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced 6 per cent reservation to most backward castes among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This will be in addition to the already existing 21 per cent reservation given to the OBCs in the state.

Gehlot said that with this additional reservation, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and government jobs. "In addition to the 21% reservation currently issued for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Rajasthan, 6% additional reservation will be given, which will be reserved for the most backward castes of the OBC category," he said in a tweet.

Survey will be conducted to identify most backward castes

The Chief Minister also said a survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category, and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner. Gehlot said that various organisations of SC and ST are also continuously demanding reservation on the basis of population and the government is getting the demand examined.

He further said that in the 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the Rajasthan government had removed the condition of immovable property due to which this class could get the benefit of reservation completely.

The Congress on Wednesday sounds poll bugle with the Rahul Gandhi's rally in Banswara district on ‘World Tribal Day’.

Ashok Gehlot backs caste census

Addressing a rally, Gehlot said that he would welcome the caste-based census in Rajasthan. Referring to the demand raised by Rahul Gandhi sometime back about the census, Gehlot said, “Recently, you (Gandhi) said that there should be a caste-based census. What you said has given a message to the country. We would like the census to start in Rajasthan as well. One should get what he deserves and is entitled to."

Claiming that the Rajasthan government has taken several decisions and initiated schemes which are benefitting all sections of society, Gehlot said that his government will continue to do so in the upcoming assembly elections.

