World Tribal Day 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally in poll-bound Rajasthan today

Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district today (August 9), his first public meeting after the restoration of his Lok Sabha (LS) membership. The rally will be held on the occasion of World Tribal Day and mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

"Gandhi will address a public meeting at Mangarh Dham in Banswara on Wednesday. A large number of people, including tribals, will take part," Rajasthan Congress general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi said Gandhi will reach Udaipur in a flight and take a chopper from there to reach the venue of the rally. Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and other leaders are already in Banswara to look after the arrangements.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will reach Banswara on Wednesday.

Know about Mangarh Dham:

Mangarh Dham, located near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, is a historic place where hundreds of tribal people led by Govind Guru were killed in firing by Britishers in 1913. In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed a rally at Mangarh Dham.

The place is also close to Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls will be held later this year. Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Pratapgarh are the tribal districts of Rajasthan and Congress workers from these areas will attend the rally, Chaturvedi said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan on Tuesday (August 8) criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over several issues including waiving of farm loans ahead of his scheduled visit to the state on Wednesday.

Slamming the Congress leader, the BJP asked, "Will he seek any answer from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the promises made in the last assembly elections?". Former state unit BJP president and ex-minister Arun Chaturvedi said, "Rahul Gandhi had promised to the people that if the Congress government is formed in the state, the loan of the farmers would be waived off. Will Rahul Gandhi tell if the loans of all the farmers have been waived in the state?

"Also, he had promised to provide employment for the youths. Will Rahul Gandhi tell about the 19 paper leaks that happened in Rajasthan? Whom will they hold responsible?" he questioned. The BJP has also raised questions regarding the incidents of rapes happening in the state.

BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar said that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Mangarh Dham, "will he also go to meet the victim's family"?

