When will second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begin? Maharashtra Congress chief responds

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: August 08, 2023 17:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The much-talked-about Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was started by Congress Rahul Gandhi, will soon begin its second phase. The first phase of the foot march which began in September last year and culminated in Kashmir more than 130 days later after covering 12 states and two Union Territories, was highly successful, the Congress claimed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had in September started an over 4,000-km foot march from Kanyakumari and ended in Srinagar around January end. The mileage which, the party reaped in Karnataka Assembly elections.

According to political analysts and senior journalists the Yatra has undoubtedly given new energy to party cadres to take on the BJP and to retain power for the second term and so with a view to draw benefits in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state elections before that, the Congress leader will now embark upon his second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

If Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole is to be believed, then the yatra this time will begin from the West and end in north-eastern states. "Second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya," said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

