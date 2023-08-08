After 4 days of being reinstated as MP, Rahul Gandhi gets his old residence back

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been re-alloted his official residence - 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow, four days after being reinstated as Member of Parliament. The Congress leader had on April 22 vacated his official bungalow , nearly a month after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after a conviction in the 2019 Modi surname defamation case.

In his first reaction after being re-alotted the residence, Rahul Gandhi said, 'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai,' as arrived at the AICC Headquarters for a meeting with the leaders of Assam Congress.

After vacating the official bungalow in April, the leader had shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence. Following which the Congress said on its official Twitter handle in Hindi that "this country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul who resides in the hearts of people."

"Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house," the Congress said, using the hashtag "#MeraGharAapkaGhar".

