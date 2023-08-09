Rajasthan: Congress sets up 35-member political affairs committee ahead of Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year, the Congress approved the constitution of a 35-member Political Affairs Committee for its state unit on Wednesday.

The committee, set up by Mallikarjun Kharge, will be chaired by the Congress' state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and includes Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders like Govind Singh Dotasra, Jitendra Singh, CP Joshi, Rameshwar Dudi and Mohan Prakash.

Earlier this month, Congress also constituted a screening committee to finalise the candidates for the upcoming polls in Rajasthan. The committee will be headed by Gaurav Gogoi and Gehlot and Pilot are among the ex-officio members of the panel.

Last month, the Congress party on Thursday announced names of 29 leaders who have been included in the Rajasthan Election Committee. This came after Gehlot and Pilot agreed to fight unitedly in the upcoming assembly elections after a power tussle.

The Congress unit in the state also went through a major re-jigging through the appointment of 21 vice presidents, a treasure, 48 general secretaries, one general secretary organization, 121 secretaries and 25 district presidents.

(With PTI inputs)

