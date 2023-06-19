Opposition meeting: Secular parties teaming up to defeat BJP, not for power, says D Raja

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Secular parties teaming up to defeat BJP, says D Raja

Opposition together not for power: Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja on Monday said that all 'secular democratic parties' are joining hands to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not for grabbing power.

Raja, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, said that the understanding among the parties is 'gaining momentum' and the question of leadership of the alliance will be discussed later as the parties are 'matured enough'.

​"Secular democratic parties are of the view that all must come together to defeat the BJP. This is not for getting political power, but to safeguard the Constitution, the democracy, the nation, and its future. That understanding is gaining momentum. Who will be the leader of the group is not an issue at all. Everything can be discussed and decided collectively as the parties are mature enough," Raja said.

Common minimum programme in United Front

Citing the instance of the United Front government when various parties had come together with an objective to keep the BJP out of power, D Raja said that the leadership questions were addressed then and there are no 'preconditions for the unity of the secular democratic parties'.

"We had such experiences when the United Front was formed and leadership questions were addressed after winning. Even a common minimum programme was discussed and accepted. There was no problem. Everything went smoothly and everything was discussed collectively. There are no preconditions for the unity of the secular democratic parties," he said.

Raja said that he will represent the CPI in the opposition meeting scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23. The meeting is all set to be attended by various opposition chief ministers and leaders of several parties.

Nitish Kumar, who took upon himself the onus of uniting the opposition parties before the 2024 general elections to fight against the BJP, has convened this meeting to chalk out the strategy for the crucial polls next year.

D Raja slams BJP for Manipur violence, questions PM Modi

The CPI leader alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was pushing the BJP to implement its agenda further resulting in an increase in the number of attacks on Dalits and minorities in the country.

"Ever since the BJP came to power, the RSS has become aggressive and is forcing the government to follow its agenda. That is the reason why we are witnessing increasing attacks on minorities, Dalits, Adivasis and women. The public sector is being dismantled and privatised. The government is openly siding with big corporate houses and even Parliament is being made redundant," the senior leader said.

He further blamed the BJP for the tense situation in Manipur where ethnic violence erupted a month ago claiming over 100 lives.

"PM Modi has been claiming that the double-engine governments are making big progress in several states, including Manipur. But look at the situation. The government will have to take all the political parties into confidence. It should appeal to both sides to maintain peace, harmony, and tranquility," he alleged.

Raja alleged that the government that has created the situation in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

