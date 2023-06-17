'If Sonia, Nitish, Mayawati, Akhilesh come together...': OP Rajbhar's message ahead of opposition meet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OP Rajbhar's message for opposition ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

With months to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday dropped a big hint regarding his party's alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that he wants to register his presence in Delhi.

Rajbhar said that his alliance with the BJP is not final yet, however, he confirmed that he will forge an alliance with some party or the other stating that "no party is untouchable for anyone".

In an exclusive interview to India TV, Rajbhar said, "No party is untouchable for anyone. There will surely be an alliance with some party or the other. I have differences of thoughts with Akhilesh. The alliance with BJP is not final yet. If Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Nitish Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav come on one stage, I will join them. I want to register my presence in Delhi. I will be based in Uttar Pradesh but want to have a presence in Delhi."

Opposition meeting in Patna

Notably, the opposition parties will have a grand meeting in Patna on June 23 in which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have confirmed their presence along with several other leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar.

The SBSP chief has been meeting leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after which speculations were rife pertaining to the alliance with the BJP.

Talks of alliance with the BJP

When asked about his meeting, Rajbhar said that he has not had any talks of alliance with the BJP so far, while also adding that his party has not taken any initiative so far to forge an alliance with any party.

"All this keeps happening. I have not had any discussion with any BJP leader regarding the alliance. People ask to forge an alliance with our party, but there is no initiative from our side on that. Mayawati and Akhilesh say that they are well-wishers of Backward community, Dalits and minorities, so why are they not uniting? If they say so, then they should unite," he said.

He said that the BJP does not need him at the moment and the party has not reached out to him so far.

"When people need others, they reach out. There has been no talks with them so far," he said.

