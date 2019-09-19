Image Source : ANI Attempts being made to fuel violence in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for their attempts to spread unrest and disbelief in order to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The youth, mothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir have made up their mind to come out of the long period of violence. They want development and new job opportunities," Modi said in Nashik as he launched BJP's poll campaign for the next month's Maharashtra assembly elections.

Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for "hugging each Kashmiri and creating a "new paradise" in the valley.

"We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)... hug each Kashmiri," he said.

The decision to revoke provisions under Article 370 mwas a decision for the unity of India, Modi said. "This decision is going to be the medium of fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"A lot of efforts are being taken from across the border to spread unrest and disbelief and foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Trump to meet twice in US next week

ALSO READ: Confidence of investors shaken but Modi govt refuses to acknowledge truth: Priyanka

WATCH: