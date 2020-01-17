Image Source : PTI Nirbhaya's mother denies joining Congress after Kirti Azad says 'welcome Asha Devi'

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, has denied reports of her joining politics. "I have no interest in politics and have not spoken to anyone in Congress party. I only want justice for my daughter and the execution of the convicts." Earlier, media reports claimed Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi would contest as a Congress candidate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This came after Congress' election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Jha Azad, announced the decision on Twitter saying: "Welcome Asha Devi."

Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Aam Aadmi Party has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. The party had denied tickets to 15 sitting MLAs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its list of candidates for Delhi assembly election 2020 today at 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the President of India today rejected the mercy plea of Nirbhaya rape case convict Mukesh. The delay in the hanging of the convicts has already created a big political debate with Congress, BJP and AAP blaming each other.