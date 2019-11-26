End of BJP's game: Nawab Malik reacts to SC order on Maharashtra floor test

In a first reaction on the Supreme Court order on the floor test on Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said, "Satyamev Jayate." Taking to Twitter, Malik launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said the game of BJP has ended. "BJP ka khel khatam."

Talking to news agency ANI, Nawab Malik said "Today's verdict of the SC is a milestone in Indian democracy. Before 5 pm tomorrow, it will be clear that BJP's game is over."

"In a few days, there will a govt of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra."

सत्यमेव जयते

In a crucial order on the floor test in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the floor test should be conducted by 5 pm on November 27. In continuation, the top court said the proceedings of the floor test should be live telecast.

The dramatic turn of events that led to the return of BJP's Fadnavis as chief minister on Saturday propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar after the latter's revolt against the Sharad Pawar-led party also echoed in Parliament on Tuesday, with the Congress and other opposition members creating a ruckus.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, was made the deputy chief minister.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned several hours ahead of schedule in the wake of unrelenting protests by the opposition members.