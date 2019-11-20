Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth may join hands

Image Source : PTI Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, the two Tamil movie megastars with political ambitions, said here on Tuesday they could join hands if needed. While Kamal Haasan has floated a party called the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Rajinikanth has announced his intentions to launch a political party and contest all the 234 Assembly seats in the state as and when the polls are announced.

Speaking to reporters at the airport Kamal Haasan said, he and Rajinikanth were friends for a long time and if needed they would join hands for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters later, Rajinikanth echoed Kamal Haasan.

