Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Seshan's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties including DMK president M K Stalin on Monday paid rich tributes to former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan and condoled his death. Palaniswami, in his message, hailed Seshan as a hardworker and an excellent administrator.

Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said during his stint as CEC, Seshan ushered in various electoral reforms and had held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu government.

DMK president M K Stalin, along with senior leader T R Baalu visited Seshan's residence here and laid a wreath and conveyed his condolences.

The former CEC was a guardian of democracy who conducted fair and free elections during his tenure, Stalin said adding "his death is an irreparable loss."

Seshan was impartial in the discharge of his duties and avoided interference of parties, be it ruling or opposition and facilitated a level playing field for all parties, the DMK chief said.

The Election Commission's path should be following his legacy of honest and independent polls and it will be the nation's true tribute to him, Stalin said.

PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss, paying rich tributes, said "India's electoral history cannot be chronicled without mentioning the contribution of T N Seshan."

It was Seshan who made India realise the extent of powers of the Election Commission and strengthened democracy by bringing transparency and rooting out poll irregularities, Ramadoss said.

Actor-politician Kamal Hassan paid tribute to the former CEC and tweeted: "TN Seshan will be remembered as an embodiment of courage & conviction. It was he who brought the powerful role of the "Election Commission" into the drawing room discussion of the Common Man."

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also condoled the death of the former bureaucrat.

"Seshan was iron willed and clear headed. You were our mentor and icon. We drew inspiration from you," she said in a message.

In a tweet, Narayanasamy said: "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri T N Seshan, He was one of the most inspiring civil servants and a Stalwart for free & fair elections in India. May his soul find eternal peace.#TNSheshan #ElectionCommission"

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran were among others who condoled Seshan's death.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan Tamil Maanila Congress party chief G K Vaasan, former CECs N Gopalaswami, T S Krishnamurthy, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan visited Seshan's residence and paid floral tributes.

