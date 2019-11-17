Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government to take charge in first week of December: Sanjay Raut

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that a government formed by Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will take charge in Maharashtra in first week of December. The senior Shiv Sena leader said that a 'Common Minimum Program' has been finalised between the parties and that the government will be led by a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena for five years.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi are due to meet each other in New Delhi on Monday.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik made the announcement on Sunday evening after a meeting of the party's core committee at Pawar's residence here.

Malik said that the core committee was of the view that the current President's rule in Maharashtra should end,and an "alternative government" should be formed.

The NCP is in talks with its ally Congress for a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena, after the Sena's alliance with the BJP fell apart over the chief minister's

post.

"We had had a discussion over the current political situation in the state, and we have come to the conclusion that the President's rule should end and an alternative government should be formed," said Malik.

"Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet on Monday and discuss the possibility of formation of alternative government

in Maharashtra," he said.

"On Tuesday, (other) leaders from the NCP and Congress will meet and discuss future course of action," he added.

The NCP core committee's meeting, which lasted for over two hours, was attended by Jayant Patil, Dilip walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde and others.

(With PTI inputs)

