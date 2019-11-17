Missed Shiv Sena in NDA meet, better co-ordination among allies needed: Chirag Paswan

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Lok Jan Shakti Party chief Chirag Paswan

Newly appointed Lok Jan Shakti Party chief Chirag Paswan said on Sunday that Shiv Sena's absence was felt in the NDA meet called ahead of Winter Session of Parliament. He said that there should be "better co-ordination" among allies. He expressed concern that parties like Shiv Sena, Lok Jan Shakti Party, Telugu Desam left BJP-led NDA.

"There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed," said Chirag Paswan. He was speaking with reporters after the NDA meet.

Shiv Sena has had a falling out with BJP and its lone minister in PM Narendra Modi cabinet resigned just a few days ago. Sena has then entered into negotiations with Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena's move has resulted in BJP, the single largest party in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, remaining out of power. Though Shiv Sena and BJP have not announced the fallout officially, statements coming from Shiv Sena leaders hint that its only a matter of formality.

Are Chirag Paswan's words indicative of a greater rift within the NDA? More political observations are necessary before such a conclusion can be drawn.

Chirag Paswan was quick to add that constituent parties of the NDA will work together to ensure a productive winter session.

"..all of us (allies) will work together in the upcoming session and more such meetings should happen," said Paswan.

