M K Stalin defends move to go back on resolution against TN Speaker

DMK President M K Stalin Sunday defended the party's move of going back on a resolution seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, saying it was a "strategy" he adopted to prevent disqualification of three AIADMK MLAs loyal to TTV Dhinakaran.

Terming it as a "strategy" learnt from his father and former chief minister late M Karunanidhi, Stalin said the decision to withdraw the motion was not taken out of fear.

"They (AIADMK) hatched a plan to oust three MLAs. And to counter it we brought in a no-confidence motion against the speaker.

In such a scenario, the latter will be given priority," he said addressing party workers at an event.

Defending the party's move to withdraw the motion, he said, even the Supreme Court prevented the disqualification initiatives and prioritised the no-confidence motion.

"It is a Raajathanthiram (strategy), we learnt from Kalaignar.. That is the fact," the DMK leader said without elaborating.

The DMK had given notice for the motion after the Speaker sought an explanation from the three MLAs over alleged anti-party activities, but dropped the move last week, prompting the AIADMK to assert that the opposition party had acknowledged the majority of the ruling party in the assembly.

