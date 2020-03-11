Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into BJP delayed due to Rahu Kaal?

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jyotiraditya Scindia/PTI

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress, was set to be inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 12.30 pm but no leaders turned up at the given time. The induction has been delayed due to the "Rahu Kal", a phase considered ominous, sources said.

The period of Rahu or Rahu Kaal is a specific period which occurs on a daily basis and considered inauspicious for undertaking any particular task which may yield good results or to start a new venture.

A message from the BJP media cell, in reference to Scindia, read: "An Eminent personality will join the BJP in the presence of BJP National President Shri J.P. Nadda today (Wednesday) March 11, 12:30 p.m. at BJP HQ, 6 A, DDU Marg, New Delhi."

Even as the auditorium was packed with the media, there was no BJP leader and neither did Scindia turn up. Speculations were rife about the Lok Sabha being in session but soon it got adjourned. Yet none of the BJP leaders turned up at the time specified in the message.

Sources in the BJP suggest that the BJP was told later about the Rahu Kal, an ominous phase, that starts at 12.30 p.m. Hence, the party which is very sensitive to such astrological findings, decided to postpone it by an hour and thirty minutes, till the phase was over.

Scindia resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, and is tipped to join the BJP on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia met Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

