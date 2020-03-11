Image Source : FILE After Madhya Pradesh, rifts emerge in Gujarat Congress

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh government, cracks may arise in Gujarat's Congress unit. According to reports on Wednesday, the development comes a day after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party citing his dissatisfaction as the reason.

In his resignation, Scindia said: "I want to serve the people and work for their betterment. But, I am not able to achieve these things as a Congress member."

Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia resigned from Congress, the party he was working 18 years for. He took with him 22 Congress MLAs which seriously undermined Kamal Nath government's majority, which was wafer-thin to start with. Congress had 114 seats in 230 seats strong Madhya Pradesh assembly but a massive deduction of 22 has made the party unable to reach the magic figure required for the majority which now stands at 104.

ALSO READ | Rebellion against Scindia brewing, as party awaits Kamal Nath masterstroke