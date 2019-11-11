Image Source : PTI DMK to fight local body polls with allies

The DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday said the party will fight the local body elections in alliance with other parties. He said he is eagerly waiting for the elections.

Speaking to reporters here Stalin said there is no doubt about fighting the local body elections aligning with other parties.

He said the talks with alliance partners will begin once the dates for local body polls are announced.

According to him, the party is eagerly awaiting to contest in the local body polls.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Seshan's death

ALSO READ | Congress bags Puducherry seat, AIADMK ahead in Tamil Nadu