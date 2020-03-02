Delhi violence: DUSU leaders, including ABVP office-bearers, on fast, urge Delhiites to restore peace

Image Source : TWITTER DUSU members sitting on a fast to demand the restoration of peace in the National Capital (Twitter)

DUSU members including President Akshit Dahiya, Vice-President Pradeep Tanwar and Joint Secretary Shivangi Kharwal sat on fast outside the Arts Faculty of the university.

"We, along with the students want to ensure an atmosphere of peace, amity and brotherhood in Delhi. Efforts are required to bridge the communal divide that has manifested as a consequence of violent clashes in parts of the national capital." DUSU said in a joint statement.

"In this hour of crisis, we all need to come together and undertake every possible measure to foster the spirit of peace, harmony and fraternity in the society," the students union added in the statement.

The death toll in the clashes that erupted in northeast Delhi over the past week, has increased to 45 after four bodies were brought to Ram Manohar Lohia mortuary on Sunday.

Over 200 people have been injured and property worth crores damaged in the violence that continued for four days in northeast Delhi after clashes between pro-and anti-CAA protesters took a communal turn.

The issue rocked Parliament on Monday after the Congress-led opposition raised it for discussion leading to the adjournment of both the Houses.