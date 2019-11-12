President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra. What it means

BREAKING: President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra

President's Rule has been imposed in Maharashtra for six months. However, it may end before the six-month period, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. President Ram Nath Kovind today signed a proclamation imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet had recommended President's Rule in Maharashtra since no party could prove majority before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Assembly will remain in suspended animation.

Governor stated in his report that there was no possibility of a stable government in the present political situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs said today. Governor Koshyari mentioned there was no other alternative left since a lot of time had passed since elections, hence the imposition of President's Rule, the MHA added.

What does President's Rule actually mean:

In India, imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution on a state following the failure of constitutional machinery is called President's Rule. The state would now on fall under the direct control of the Union government. The Governor will continue to head the proceedings, representing the President of India - who is the head of the state.

Typically, President's Rule is imposed when a state government loses its majority or in the case of a split within the ruling party or withdrawal of support by a coalition partnher. President's Rule also comes into effect in the event of a post-poll scenario where no party or coalition is in a position to form a new government. This is the case right now, in Maharashtra.

