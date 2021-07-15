Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Amarinder Singh dismisses reports of his resignation as CM amid Punjab infighting

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday dismissed reports of his resignation, amid a political tug of war with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Raveen Thukral, Singh's media advisor, dismissed reports of his resignation as "humbug", making it clear that he has neither quit nor offered to do so.

"Media reports of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigning are humbug. He has neither quir nor offered to do so. He will lead Punjab Congress to victory in 2022 assembly polls as he did in 2017," Thukral said.

Both Sidhu and Singh have been at loggerheads with each other and have made public statements against each other, prompting the party to set up a three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to end factionalism.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has met Singh, and Sidhu has met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

