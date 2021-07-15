Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Amarinder refuses to fight Punjab election under Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership, calls Sonia Gandhi

The political tug of war between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to be reaching no conclusion. While the Congress high command is planning a bigger role for Sidhu, Amarinder is in no mood to budge.

According to sources, Amarinder Singh spoke with interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday to register his protest over the party's decision to make Sidhu the working president. He made it clear that the decision was "not acceptable" to him.

Earlier in the day, the grand-old-party had finalised two working presidents for the Punjab unit - Vijender Singhla and Santokh Chaudhary - along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder was chosen as the campaign committee chief while PS Bajwa is likely to be the manifesto committee chairman, sources hinted.

Besides Amarinder, top leaders in the state who have toiled hard for years have also objected to Sidhu's elevation. Sources further said that the state unit of the Congress party could be heading for a collapse if the decision remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat has announced that Captain Amarinder Singh is going to be the Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2022 elections.

Both Sidhu and Singh have been at loggerheads with each other and have made public statements against each other, prompting the party to set up a three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to end factionalism.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has met Singh, and Sidhu has met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

