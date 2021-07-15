Congress puts the lid on Punjab infighting; finalises formula to take Amarinder, Sidhu along

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ending days of infighting within the party in Punjab, the Congress on Thursday finally reached a compromise formula where attempts are made to bring Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his in-house critic cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to work together for Assembly elections 2022.

The party has decided that the Punjab unit will have two working presidents - Vijender Singhla and Santokh Chaudhary - along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. While Captain Amarinder Singh will be the campaign committee chief, PS Bajwa is likely to be the manifesto committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat also announced that Captain Amarinder Singh is going to be the Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2022 elections.

Speaking to the reporters, Rawat said, "Captain Amrinder Singh is our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership."

