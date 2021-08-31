'It looks very nice': Amarinder Singh on Jallianwala Bagh renovation after Rahul called it 'insult to martyrs'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'To me, it looks very nice': Amarinder Singh on renovation of Jallianwala Bagh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday termed the government's revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial "very nice". Singh's remark came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it an "insult of martyrs".

"I don't know what has been removed. To me it looks very nice," Amarinder remarked.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi on Twitter tagged a media report on the outrage on social media over the alleged changes at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex with many claiming that it was "destroying history" in the name of makeover.

Gandhi's attack came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

During the event, Modi also digitally inaugurated the museum galleries at the memorial. The event also showcased the multiple development initiatives undertaken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill alleged the BJP-led central government project giving a makeover to the "Jallianwala passage is not to preserve but erase the marks of atrocities committed by General Dyer during British rule".

As part of the inaugural event, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held and two-minute silence was observed in the memory of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

A sound and light show was held to depict the events of the day of the massacre.

Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

Meanwhile, Amarinder also spoke about the recent recovery of a tiffin box bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX. He said it wasn't focused on farmers' protest.

"We don't know the objective behind it (tiffin box bomb recovered by police which was delivered allegedly through a drone). It wasn't focused on farmers' protest. But the frequency in which weapons are being delivered in last 1.5 yrs, I've never seen this in my life," the chief minister said.

