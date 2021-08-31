Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Insult to martys', Rahul Gandhi slams Jallianwala Bagh Smarak renovation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the Centre as he slammed the renovation of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak. Sharing a news clip on Twitter, he said that he will not tolerate disrespect of the martyrs. His tweet came up after some social media uproar against the recent virtual inauguration of the memorial helmed by PM Narendra Modi.

In a tweet in hindi on Tuesday Rahul Gandhi said, "Disrespect to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs will be done by those who do not know the meaning of martydoom. I am the son of a martyr and will not tolerate disrespect at any cost. I am against this cruelty."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation. During the event, he also inaugurated the Museum Galleries at the Smarak. The event showcased the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the dreams of the innocent boys and girls, of the sisters and brothers are still visible in the bullet marks in the walls of Jallianwala Bagh. He added that today, we are remembering the love and lives of countless mothers and sisters which were snatched away in that Shaheedi well.

In Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, General Reginald Dyer ordered firing on the peaceful protest against the arrest of two nationalist leaders. Hundreds of Indians were killed that day when British soldiers blocked all exits and started firing on them. In the renovation, the walls of the narrow lane through which the General Dyer led the troops in the area have been embossed with sculptures.

The points of entry and exit to the Bagh have also been changed. Professor of Global and Imperial History Kim A. Wagner first posted a picture on Twitter on Saturday about the makeover of the walls in the lane connecting to the Bagh.

"Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar Massacre of 1919, has been revamped, which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased. This is sadly just part of the general Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar."

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News