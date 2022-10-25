Months after first bath in over 50 years, 'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI According to local Iranian media outlets, a short documentary film had been made about his life in 2013 titled 'The Strange Life of Amou Haji.

A man in Iran, known to many as the 'dirtiest man in the world' since it has been decades since he took a shower, breathed his last on Tuesday, according to state media.

94-year-old was believed to skip bath times for more than 50 years died on Sunday, the IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) reported. Amou Haji is not his real name but was given to him and other elders affectionately by the villagers.

According to a local official, Haji was extremely scared of falling sick thus, he avoided taking a bath.

IRNA further reported that it was just a few months that the villagers took him for a bath in a nearby washroom.

According to local Iranian media outlets, a short documentary film had been made about his life in 2013 titled 'The Strange Life of Amou Haji.

