Woman accused of locking up son for 28 years, held

Police investigators in Stockholm suspect a woman in her 70s of locking up her son for 28 years in an apartment south of the Swedish capital. The prosecutor said the woman, who was arrested on Monday, was held on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm.

The plaintiff was her son who was found by a relative. The police will not comment on the injuries sustained by the victim who is currently in hospital.

The woman has denied wrongdoing.

Swedish newspaper Expressen said that the now 41-year-old son was found on Sunday by a relative who had learned that the elderly lady had been admitted to a hospital.

The relative went to the flat, found the main door unlocked and entered it.

The relative, who was not identified, told the daily that there was "urine, dirt and dust" all over the place and "it smelled rotten."

She heard a noise from the kitchen and found the man who was sitting on blankets and pillows. He had, according to the relative, no teeth, had sores on his legs and his speech was slurred.

"He spoke very fast and a little incoherent, but he was not afraid of me," the relative was quoted as saying by Expressen.

Prosecutor Emma Olsson said a criminal investigation is underway, and investigators would soon be interviewing the mother, the son and witnesses.

