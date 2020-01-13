Philippines Volcano begins spewing lava: Timelapse video captures eruption inside main crater

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) released timelapse footage capturing eruptions inside Taal volcano's main crater. The footage was taken on Sunday between 0500GMT to 0700GMT. After months of restiveness that began last year, Taal suddenly rumbled back to life, blasting steam, ash and pebbles up to 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the sky, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The government volcano-monitoring agency raised the danger level around Taal three notches to level 4, indicating "an imminent hazardous eruption."

Level 5, the highest, means a hazardous eruption is underway and could affect a larger area with high-risk zones that would need to be cleared of people, said Renato Solidum, who heads the institute.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from the eruption.