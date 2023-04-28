US: 2 Army helicopters crash during training flight in Alaska

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/AP Two choppers crash

US Army helicopters crash: Two US army helicopters on Thursday crashed in Alaska during returning from a training flight. It was the second accident involving military helicopters in the state this year.

A statement from US Army Alaska said, first responders were on scene at the crash site, near Healy, Alaska. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

Officials said the incident was under investigation, and more details would be released when they become available.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, referred questions to the US Army.

In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna.

The aircraft was one of four travelling to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.

Healy is located about 10 miles (16.09 kilometer) north of Denali National Park and Preserve, or about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

Healy is a community of about 1,000 people located on the Parks Highway in Alaska’s interior region. It is a popular place for people to spend the night while visiting the nearby park, which is home to Denali, the continent’s tallest mountain. Healy is also famous for being the town closest to the former bus that had been abandoned in the backcountry and was popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and the movie of the same name. The bus was removed and taken to Fairbanks in 2020.

(With AP input)

Also read-Imran Khan dismisses threat from 'foreign agencies', says men from Pakistan trying to kill him

Latest World News