Imran Khan dismisses threat from 'foreign agencies', says men from Pakistan trying to kill him

Dismissing Pakistan government's claim that his life is under threat from "foreign agencies", ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday made a shocking claim that he has identified six persons within the country, including three fresh ones, who plotted to kill him.

Khan in a series of tweets on Thursday said that he has made a new video which his team has sent to his associates abroad. He claims, 'who want to kill him and would be out in public in case he is assassinated'

"Interior minister (Sanaullah) says my life is under threat from foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to the entire country that the only threat to my life is from the 3 people I named after Wazirabad assassination attempt. Same 3, + 3 more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me on March 18 in ICT Judicial Complex," Khan said. "Among the six, three are those whom I had named in the FIR after an assassination attempt on my life in Punjab in November last year," Khan added.

After a gun attack on his rally in the Wazirabad area, some 150-km from Lahore, in which he suffered bullet injuries to his leg, Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI's top officer Major General Faisal Naseer for hatching a plot to assassinate him.

In his tweets, Khan categorically said that if he is assassinated, the ones to be blamed would be the ones named in the video. "If any attempt is made now on my life, these same people will be responsible. Just as they tried to pin the blame for the Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist - a mere smokescreen - they are now trying to create another deception of foreign agencies," he said.

"I want to make it crystal clear to the nation that the only people responsible for any attempt on my life will be the people I have identified. They are petrified I will be elected back to power & hold them accountable, hence their efforts to assassinate me," he said.

