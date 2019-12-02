Image Source : TWITTER Urine sample box creates scare at US theatre

A movie theatre in the state of Washington in the US was evacuated after a box marked "highly contagious human substance" was found at the site, a media report said. It turned out to be urine, according to the local fire department, time.com reported.

The report quoted men from Eastside Fire and Rescue as they described the caution with which they responded before learning what the package actually contained.

The report said that five hazmat technicians were sent to the theatre situated in North Bend area, where the said box was "isolated" and a person was "treated as a precaution."

Eastside Firefighters wrote on @IAFF2878: "Happening Now! B171, B181, L171, HM173, A171, E178 and E182 at Northbend theatre for hazmat call with a box marked 'highly contagious human substance'. Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution. Five hazmat techs on scene."

The fire department soon learnt that the package contained only urine. The hazard call was "deemed safe." It was later learnt that the package was to be dropped at a medical clinic in Tacoma, Washington, a spokesperson for Fire & Rescue Service said.