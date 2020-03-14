UN Geneva office shuts down after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

United Nations office in Geneva has temporarily shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. According to UN Geneva Communications Director Alessandra Vellucci, the employee who has tested positive had not been present at the headquarters since March 6.

Earlier, an employee of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) also tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the WTO to take similar measures.

Switzerland, meanwhile, has over 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus which has led to over 5,000 deaths worldwide.

Apart from China, European countries including Italy, Spain and Germany have been heavily affected by the coronavirus. Iran has also seen a large number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared coronavirus as a pandemic, asking countries to take drastic measures to contain the spread of the virus.