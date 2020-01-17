In Pictures: Top 10 coldest places of the world

Canada, Greenland, Finland, Antarctic are among the coldest places on Earth. While Drass and Leh in India experience bone-chilling winters with temperatures dropping to as low as -50 degrees Celcius, there are other countries that witness brutal winters. Have a look at top 10 coldest places on Earth.
As Northern states of India are struggling with intense coldwave, there are countries around the world that experience brutal winters and who doesn't love the scenic beauty of winters? Talking of India, Leh Ladakh and Drass can be considered as the coldest places, where temperatures during winters drop to as low as minus 50 degrees Celcius. However, some places across the globe witness breath-taking winters. Some of those include the USA, Greenland, Finland, Antarctic and many more.
If you are planning to visit a chilly place on holidays, you must take a look at the top 10 coldest countries of the world.