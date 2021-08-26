Pakistan is like our second home, say Taliban; advise India over Afghan policy

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban, Pakistan latest news: Taliaban's swift takeover of Afghanistan following the start of pull out of international forces has given rise to fears regarding security conditions in the region deteriorating rapidly. India is keeping a close eye on developments in Afghanistan and also in Pakistan which has supported Taliban's seize of Kabul.

After Afghanistan's acting President Amrullah Saleh 'exposed' Pakistan's clandestine support to the Taliban, the insurgent group has described the Imran Khan-led country as their 'second home'.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told ARY News in an interview that Pakistan was their second home and that 'no activity will be allowed on Afghan soil against Pakistan'.

"It has been almost 12 days since the Islamic Emirate entered Kabul. We have seized control of all areas, restoring peace and normalcy," Zabihullah Mujahid said.

When asked about ties of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan with India, he described the country as an important part of the region, adding that 'good ties' were in everyone's interest.

"Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people," ARY News quoted Mujahid, as saying.

Mujahid went on to add India and Pakistan to discuss and resolve all issues between as 'interests of both the countries were inter-related.'

Earlier in an interview with CNN-News 18, Amrullah Saleh had accused Pakistan of 'hosting' the Taliban. He said that 'entire Pakistan was at the service' of the insurgents.

"It's very clear that the Taliban were never under pressure; they used Pakistan as their support base. Not sanctuaries, the whole of Pakistan was at the service of Taliban," Saleh had told CNN-News 18.

