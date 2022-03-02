'Ill-prepared' Russian soldiers 'sabotaging' own vehicles to avoid fighting in Ukraine: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Russian-Ukraine War Latest News: As Russia claims that its troops are closing in on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, a report has claimed the Russian soldiers are in disarray and it was probably the reason why it is taking them much longer to run over the eastern European nation.

According to a report in the New York Times, that quoted a Pentagon official, Ukrainian military has shown stiff defence forcing Russian units to lay down arms without any fighting.

The report added that a big number of Russian soldiers are young who are 'poorly trained and ill-prepared' for an all-out assault that they have been tasked for.

These Russian soldiers have been unsettled by orders of their commanders to 'fire at everyone' following which they have have deliberately punched holes in their vehicles, just to avoid fighting, the NYT report said.

The assessment by the Pentagon official is apparently based on statements by Russian soldiers who have been captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war that entered the seventh day on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

'Third World War will involve nuclear weapons'

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that if third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons, reported Reuters.

