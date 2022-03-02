Will Moldova be next Ukraine? Photo of 'battle map' with Belarus President goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@TADEUSZGICZAN Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Ukraine-Russia War Latest News: As Russia continues to pummel Ukraine with bombs, a photo of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has gone viral raising concerns whether he is planning to invade Moldova much like Vladimir Putin.

The photo, which was reportedly taken during a security meeting, shows Lukashenko with a map of eastern Europe. The markers on the map have triggered speculations that Lukashenko may be planning 'invasion' of Moldova. Belarus is already backing the Russian military action against Ukraine.

The map appeared to 'inadvertently' show areas of Ukraine that may be targeted in days to come. The map also apparently marked movement of troops into Ukraine through Belarus and also Moldova.

Belarus has been providing support for Russia's war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict, however, Ukrainian officials have alleged that Belarus is now taking an active part in the war alongside Russia.

Earlier this week, India opened a new route through Moldova to evacuate Indians.

"I am happy to announce that we have also been able to open a new route through Moldova. An MEA team reached Moldova today morning as Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had mentioned yesterday. That team is now in place. They will assist in the evacuation operations of Indians through Romania as Moldova is land-locked," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Monday (February 28).

