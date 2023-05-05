Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Viral video: Ukrainian MP rains punches on Russian official in Turkey

A video that went viral this morning showed a Russian representative stealing a Ukrainian lawmaker's flag, which sparked a one-on-one fight at an international conference.

Thursday, more than 14 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the dramatic incident occurred in Ankara, Turkey, during the 61st Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community.

According to the video, Oleksandr Marikovskyi, a Ukrainian, was seen holding the flag of his country when the unidentified representative of Russia came up to him, ripped his flag, and started walking away.

The MP gave him a chase and came down punches. He snatched the flag back after being intercepted by other officials.

Sharing a video of the occurrence on Facebook, he wrote in Ukrainian: "Paws away from our flag."

Others present at the spot were seen recording the episode.

A day after Russia claimed Ukraine attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin with a drone attack on the Kremlin, Ukraine denied the accusation, tensions between the two warring nations have risen.

According to Peskov, Putin was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside of Moscow at the time. He was not in the Kremlin at the time.

There was no free check of the revealed assault on the Kremlin, which Russia authorities said happened out of the blue however introduced no proof to help it. Additionally, it was questioned why videos of the incident surfaced so late in the day and why the Kremlin took so long to report it.

Over 30 years ago, the Black Sea Economic Community was established, and Russia and Ukraine are both members of it. "working towards peace, stability and prosperity in the Black Sea region." is its objective.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin operating from bunker after 'attack on Kremlin', here's what we know so far

Also Read | Ukraine shoots down its own drone after device 'lost control' over central Kyiv

Latest World News