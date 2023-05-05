Follow us on Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Ukraine shoots down its own drone after device 'lost control' over central Kyiv

Ukraine: After the number of claims and counterclaims over the Ukrainian drones that were shot down by Russia over the Kremlin, the Ukrainian air force on Thursday claimed that it downed its own drone over Kyiv as the device lost control. Due to a technical malfunction, the drone was shot down near the president's office.

Several attempts were made to destroy the drone

The explosion resonated for 15 to 20 minutes as the air defence attempted to destroy the drone near the president's office. Initially, the Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak claimed it was 'an action against the enemy drone'. However, the air force later admitted that they made several attempts to destroy the drone to prohibit "undesirable circumstances."

"At about 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) a Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial device lost control during a scheduled flight in the Kyiv region... the target was destroyed!" the air force claimed.

Kremlin claimed that it shot down two Ukrainian drones

Earlier, the Kremlin claimed that it had shot down two Ukrainian drones and accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, reported news agency AP.

"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged. The alleged attempt at an attack was called a "terrorist act" by the Kremlin, which claimed that Russian security forces disabled the drones before they could strike, according to AP.

It stated that there were no casualties in a statement that was carried by Russian state-run news agencies. The Kremlin went on to say that President Putin was safe and that he was working as usual.

