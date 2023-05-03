Ukraine attempted Vladimir Putin's assassination, claims Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin claimed that it had shot down two Ukrainian drones and accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, reported news agency AP.

"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

The alleged attempt at an attack was called a "terrorist act" by the Kremlin, which claimed that Russian security forces disabled the drones before they could strike, according to AP.

It stated that there were no casualties in a statement that was carried by Russian state-run news agencies.

The Kremlin went on to say that President Putin was safe and that he was working as usual.

Authorities in Ukraine did not immediately respond with a response.

The Kremlin introduced no proof from the reported incident and its assertion included not many details.

The statement, according to Tass, stated that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life in advance of Russia's Victory Day on May 9.

The Tass report, citing the statement, stated that Russia retains the right to respond "when and where it sees fit."

