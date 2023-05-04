Russian President Vladimir Putin operating from bunker after 'attack on Kremlin', here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

Assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin: Hours after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been shifted to a bunker at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told news agency RIA Novosti.

According to Peskov, Putin was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside of Moscow at the time. He was not in the Kremlin at the time.

There was no free check of the revealed assault on the Kremlin, which Russia authorities said happened out of the blue however introduced no proof to help it. Additionally, it was questioned why videos of the incident surfaced so late in the day and why the Kremlin took so long to report it.

A video posted overnight from the Kremlin on a local Moscow news Telegram channel appeared to show smoke rising over the buildings.

Text accompanying the footage claims that around 2:30 a.m., residents of a nearby apartment building heard bangs and saw smoke. The Kremlin claims that Russian security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.

What we know so far:

The Kremlin claimed that it had shot down two Ukrainian drones and accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, reported news agency AP. "Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

The alleged attempt at an attack was called a "terrorist act" by the Kremlin, which claimed that Russian security forces disabled the drones before they could strike, according to AP.

It stated that there were no casualties in a statement that was carried by Russian state-run news agencies.

The Kremlin went on to say that President Putin was safe and that he was working as usual.

The statement, according to Tass, stated that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life in advance of Russia's Victory Day on May 9.

However, Ukraine stated that it had "nothing to do" with the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow characterised as an attempt by Ukraine to kill Putin.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian president, stated, "Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin." "First and foremost, attacking the Kremlin does not accomplish any military objectives," he added, quoted by AFP.

