Saturday, March 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Several explosions reported in Kyiv, heavy fighting continues outside city
Live now

Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Several explosions reported in Kyiv, heavy fighting continues outside city

The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, while others seek refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters. More evacuations were expected, though repeated attempts to allow people to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south have failed under continued Russian shelling.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kiev Updated on: March 12, 2022 7:59 IST
russia ukraine live, russia ukraine live updates
Image Source : AP

People carry their belongings after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 11, 2022.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have entered its Day 17, as the US continues to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, in response to its invasion inside Ukraine. Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv appeared to have spread out near the capital. Military analysts were divided over whether the maneuvering by the Russian convoy signaled the imminent start of a siege of Kyiv or was just an effort to disperse some vehicles to more protected positions. The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, while others seek refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters. More evacuations were expected, though repeated attempts to allow people to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south have failed under continued Russian shelling. Russia said it used high-precision long-range weapons to put military airfields in the two cities “out of action.” Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said four servicemen were killed and another six were wounded.

Latest World News

Live updates :Russia Ukraine LIVE Day 17

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 12, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Mayor of Ukraine's Melitopol kidnapped by Russian forces, says Zelensky

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of “ISIS terrorists.”

    “They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine’s lawful local authorities,” Zelenskyy said in a video address Friday evening.

  • Mar 12, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ukraine's banking system still functional despite military operations

    Ukraine's banking system remains operational despite the ongoing war, according to the country's media outlet, Kyiv Independent. The national bank of Ukraine has also reported that all the systems are operating despite the war situation in Ukraine.

  • Mar 12, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    US accuses Russia of using UN council for 'disinformation'

    The United States accused Russia of using a UN Security Council meeting Friday for "lying and spreading disinformation” as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia was playing out a scenario put forth in the council last month by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken — that President Vladimir Putin would "fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people.

  • Mar 12, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    'No other alternative except path of diplomacy, dialogue', says India at UN

  • Mar 12, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Canada, G7 partners to isolate Russia financially: PM Justin Trudeau

  • Mar 12, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Deutsche Bank to wind down Russia business

    Deutsche Bank, a German investment banking company has announced to halt its operations in Russia, reported Reuters.

  • Mar 12, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions

    Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv appeared to have spread out near the capital.

  • Mar 12, 2022 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Russian troops try to break through to Odessa

    As shelling in Nikolaev continues, Russia troops are trying to break through to Odessa in Ukraine (NEXTA)

     

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News