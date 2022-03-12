Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy proposes meeting Putin in Jerusalem

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday proposed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem, reported state media.

News agency Kyiv Independent said that Zelensky asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary.

Putin had approved bringing “volunteer” fighters from Syria and other countries to join Russia’s offensive. Russia's defense minister said there had been “more than 16,000 applications” from the Middle East.

The Ukrainian President had earlier said that more than 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died so far. The UN added, at least 2.5 million people have fled the country.

Russia had, on Saturday, destroyed an airfield in Vasylkiv in Kyiv region, in rocket attacks, and a mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol.

The West ramped up economic pressure on Russia, as the U.S. and its allies downgraded Russian's trade status — the latest in efforts to further isolate Russia for the invasion.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with heavy artillery.

